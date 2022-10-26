Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott left last Sunday’s game after taking a hit to his right knee in the first half, but he returned to play in the second half of the win over the Lions.

While Elliott’s knee held up last weekend, the team is taking it easy with him to kick off the practice week. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said that Elliott will not practice on Wednesday and that he will work with director of rehabilitation Britt Brown instead.

The fact that Elliott played through the injury suggests that Wednesday’s absence may be more about managing his workload than concern about his injury. His participation on Thursday and Friday will provide more of an idea if that’s the case.

The Cowboys will have plenty of time to rest after facing the Bears on Sunday. They have a bye in Week Nine before returning to face the Packers in Week 10.

Ezekiel Elliott won’t practice Wednesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk