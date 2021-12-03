Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has resisted any suggestion that he take some time off to rest his ailing knee, but Thursday night’s game was another reminder of why others have suggested it.

Elliott ran 13 times for 45 yards, which marked his fourth straight game of less than 50 rushing yards while being held under four yards per carry. Elliott remained steadfast when it came to finding other reasons to explain his low production.

Elliott said “it was a little tough” going against the Saints because they “have a good front” and the team did have a hard time getting going on the ground outside of Tony Pollard‘s 58-yard touchdown run, but Elliott was willing to admit that extended time off before facing Washington should be a positive on the health front.

“It’ll be good to get a break,” Elliott said, via the team’s official website.

The Cowboys could use improvement in multiple areas on offense, so the break could be a productive one on several fronts.

Ezekiel Elliott won’t blame knee for low production, but “it’ll be good to get a break” before Week 14 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk