Ezekiel Elliott to wear No. 15 after all, 2 Cowboys teammates changing numbers to accommodate

Actually, it looks like those Ezekiel Elliott No. 21 jerseys just became throwbacks. And a whole new batch of his updated merch will no doubt be hitting stores soon.

The veteran running back will not return to his former jersey number in his second stint with the Cowboys, as was previously reported. Instead, he’ll now wear No. 15, same as he wore last season in New England and in college at Ohio State.

The switcheroo was confirmed Wednesday by Patrik Walker of the team website.

With the signing of his contract earlier in the week, Elliott had started his conditioning work wearing the number that fans remember from his first seven years in the league. Now that he’s moving to 15, though, it will cause a bit of ripple effect in the locker room, with two of his new teammates being affected.

Backup quarterback Trey Lance had been wearing No. 15 ever since he was acquired by Dallas last season in a trade. He’ll give that up to Elliott and take No. 19 instead.

Only problem? The team had already announced that new draft pick Ryan Flournoy would be the latest in a long line of Cowboys wide receivers to don the 19 jersey. It is not yet known what number Flournoy will shift to.

Many Cowboys fans have already taken the next leap of logic to assume that free agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore will be brought back to take back up the No. 21 he adopted for the 2023 season, but that is only speculation and wishful thinking, at least for now.

Because as has been demonstrated by the whole saga of Elliott’s return to Dallas- and now his number shuffle- things can change in a hurry in the NFL.

