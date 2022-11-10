Ezekiel Elliott: 'We want OBJ' on Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot: 'We want OBJ'.
Kevin Porter dished out a season-high 11 assists as the #Rockets made 24 3-pointers in Monday’s win at Orlando, and head coach Stephen Silas loves the improved ball movement.
Here is the first injury report for Week 10.
Check out how the FLEX options stack up in our Week 10 fantasy rankings.
Charles Oakley chimes in on the Jordan-Thomas beef, defending Jordan along the way.
Check out how the quarterbacks stack up in our Week 10 fantasy rankings.
Deebo Samuel watched like all the 49ers Faithful last month, as the front office pulled off a trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey.
There was a particular meaning behind Andy Reid’s interaction with Travis Kelce. This is it.
There has already been two coaching changes halfway through the NFL season with Indianapolis firing Frank Reich this week four weeks after Carolina did the same to Matt Rhule. The NFL had a record-tying 10 coaching changes last offseason and three-quarters of the teams have changed head coaches at least once in the past five years. Here's a look at some coaches who figure to be on the hot seat if things don't turn around in the second half of the season and some assistants who could be in line for head coaching jobs.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders must get his team to focus after the tragic death of assistant coach Mike Zimmer's son who was buried on Tuesday.
Despite his struggles this season, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show" that his belief in himself is still as high as ever.
Check out what NFL writers are saying about Kliff Kingsbury's future as the Arizona Cardinals head coach after his team's 3-6 start.
Bills QB Josh Allen suffered a potential UCL injury during Week 9's loss to the Jets. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport shared the latest on Allen's injury Wednesday.
With the first half of football season in the books, Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling updates his early projections for the 2023 NFL draft
Did Shaquille Leonard and the Colts defense really know what plays the Patriots were running Sunday? Head coach Bill Belichick gave a surprisingly direct answer.
Lauren Carpenter reviews five players with bad matchups and worse situations that carry big risk to your fantasy football lineups in Week 10. (Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is in the concussion protocol, and coach Sean McVay is uncertain whether the Super Bowl winner will be ready to play Sunday against Arizona. Stafford entered the protocol Tuesday afternoon after consultation with the Rams' medical staff, the team announced Wednesday. The Rams believe Stafford's condition resulted from action in last Sunday's 16-13 loss at Tampa Bay, and the team decided to put him in the protocol after the usual weekly round of postgame health evaluations.
The Seahawks’ offense has been far more effective than anyone expected with Geno Smith running the show this season, and coach Pete Carroll says one of the reasons is Smith’s willingness to take a different approach to play calling. Carroll said on Seattle Sports 710 AM that Smith wears a wristband with plays on it [more]
If the Colts decide to tear down their roster, the Bears could take advantage in the second phase of their rebuild, by taking on players who have already played under head coach Matt Eberflus.
DJ Moore and the Panthers have been the beneficiaries of a particularly odd streak. So, what is that streak? And can they take advantage of it in Week 10?
Wide receiver Deebo Samuel didn’t play in the 49ers’ Week Eight win over the Rams, but sitting out that week and resting during last week’s bye seem to have done his hamstring a lot of good. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Wednesday that Samuel was set to be a full participant in practice. [more]