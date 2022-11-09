Ezekiel Elliott: “We want OBJ”

It’s happening.

As receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. closes in on being cleared to play, the Cowboys are expressing interest in him. Specifically, Cowboys players have begun expressing interest in Beckham.

“We want him,” Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott told reporters on Wednesday, via Clarence E. Hill, Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “We want OBJ.”

That’s the key to getting OBJ. Wanting him. Making him feel wanted. Mobilizing players to show him “the love.”

That’s how the Rams got him last year. He was “feeling the love.” That’s how his next team will seal the deal.

And the Cowboys currently are making their play.

It’s also going to take money, and perhaps something more than a contract for the rest of the season. And as the Cowboys begin the process of making their push for OBJ, other teams like the Bills, Chiefs, Giants, or whoever are on notice.

Make your move, or lose your chance.

