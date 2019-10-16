Ezekiel Elliott: I’ve just got to be better

Ezekiel Elliott had five carries of 30 yards or more as a rookie in 2016. He has had four in the 31 regular-season games since, including none this year.

“Yeah, I don’t know. I don’t know,” Elliott said Wednesday what asked about it. “I just think you know it may be luck of the draw, something that’s off about me. I’ve just got to be better.”

Elliott’s last game-breaker came in the Cowboys’ postseason victory over the Seahawks in January.

His longest run on 28 carries Sunday was 13 yards, but his second carry, which went for 12, could have gone for a 75-yard touchdown. It’s one he wants back.

“It’s definitely a play I wish I could get back, a play that could have changed the game and a play that could have won the game,” Elliott said. “When I look back on the first six weeks of the season, I need to leave Sunday not having those regrets or not having those plays that I wish I could get back.”

Elliott said he’s “not really hunting” long runs, but he would love to have one.

“I don’t want to press it,” Elliott said. “I’m not going to try too hard to create a big play. Just opportunities like [the one Sunday], just making sure I take full advantage of it so Monday, I’m not regretting or thinking that I could have done something different or done something better.”

Elliott’s longest run this season is 27 yards, and his 491 rushing yards ranks sixth. Elliott won the league rushing title in 2016 and last season and led the league in yards per game in 2017 when he served a six-game suspension.