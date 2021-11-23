Ezekiel Elliott, Tyron Smith listed as full participants Tuesday

There were a couple of notable changes to the Cowboys injury report on Tuesday.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott and left tackle Tyron Smith were both listed as full participants in a light practice session ahead of Thursday’s game against the Raiders. Elliott hurt his knee in Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs, but remained in the game. Smith has missed three games with an ankle injury and is expected to return to action this week.

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was listed as a non-participant in practice for the second straight day. Head coach Mike McCarthy suggested he’d do light work as he tries to work his way back from a concussion, so falling short of a limited tag may not bode well for his chances of playing this week.

Safety Donovan Wilson (shoulder, chest) was the only other player listed as out of practice. He will not play on Thanksgiving.

