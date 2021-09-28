Ezekiel Elliott has two touchdowns as Cowboys lead Eagles 20-7 at halftime

The Cowboys lead the Eagles 20-7 on Monday Night Football. The Eagles are fortunate it’s not worse.

A defensive touchdown is all that stands between the Eagles and a shutout, and the Cowboys had replay take away one touchdown and uphold a non-touchdown on fourth down a play later.

Jalen Hurts found Dallas Goedert for a 38-yard gain on Philadelphia’s first play from scrimmage. It’s been all downhill from there. The Eagles have 16 plays, 95 yards and three first downs.

The Cowboys have 41 plays, 262 yards and 19 first downs.

Ezekiel Elliott scored on touchdown runs of 1 and 3 yards, and Dak Prescott threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Schultz.

Elliott had a 5-yard touchdown catch from Prescott overturned by replay as his knee was on the ground before he crossed the plane. On the next play, fourth-and-goal, Prescott appeared to reach the ball over the goal line after initially being stopped short. Officials on the field, though, ruled him short, and replay let their call stand.

The Cowboys scored anyway 4:12 later after the Eagles went three-and-out to set up a 50-yard touchdown drive.

The Eagles’ only touchdown came on a Fletcher Cox fumble recovery in the end zone on a Javon Hargrave strip-sack of Prescott. Anthony Brown‘s interception of Hurts had the Cowboys at the 1-yard line, leading to Hargrave’s sack of Prescott in the end zone.

Prescott is 13-of-16 for 148 yards and a touchdown, and Elliott has 11 carries for 60 yards and three catches for 21 yards. Schultz has four receptions for 47 yards and the score.

Hurts has completed 7 of 12 throws for 102 yards and an interception.

The Eagles have had a running back carry only twice, and Miles Sanders has two carries for 27 yards.

