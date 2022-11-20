Tony Pollard got the Cowboys on the doorstep of the end zone, and Ezekiel Elliott kicked the door down.

Elliott’s 1-yard touchdown run, which came on the Cowboys’ ninth snap in the red zone today, gave the Cowboys a 10-3 lead.

Pollard had runs of 18 and 20 yards in the drive, but he couldn’t get in on runs from the 2 and 1-yard line. The Vikings held him to 1 yard on first down and no gain on second-and-goal from the 1. That’s when the Cowboys called on Elliott to finish it off.

Elliott, who missed the past two games with a knee injury, scored for the first time since Oct. 23. That was his last game, and he had two touchdowns against the Lions.

Pollard scored four touchdowns the past two weeks while subbing for Elliott.

Pollard now has 43 yards on five carries today and Elliott 14 yards on four carries.

Dak Prescott has completed 6 of 7 passes for 36 yards.

Ezekiel Elliott’s touchdown run gives Cowboys 10-3 lead originally appeared on Pro Football Talk