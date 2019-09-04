Ezekiel Elliott tops $50 million in first four years

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will make more than $50 million in the first four years of his new contract.

PFT has obtained the contract, which has a signing bonus of $7.5 million, a fully guaranteed 2019 base salary of $752,137 and a fully guaranteed 2020 option bonus/base salary of $19.8 million. That equals just over $28 million fully guaranteed.

Elliott also has a $9.6 million injury guarantee for 2021, which becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2020 league year. So by the middle of March, Elliott will have a guaranteed $37.65 million.

In 2022, Elliott has a $12.4 million injury guarantee, and it becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2021 league year. So a year and a half from now, Elliott will be at $50.05 million guaranteed for the 2019 through 2022 seasons.