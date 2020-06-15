A report on Monday indicated multiple players from the Cowboys and Texans have tested positive for COVID-19 and the agent for one of the players has confirmed his client positive test.

Agent Rocky Arceneaux said, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, that running back Ezekiel Elliott has tested positive. Arceneaux added that Elliott is feeling good at the moment. Elliott has not been at the team’s facility as players rehabbing injuries are the only ones currently allowed inside.

The Cowboys have not commented on any positive tests while citing privacy laws governing health information of team employees.

Other NFL players like Broncos linebacker Von Miller have tested positive during the offseason and there will be close attention paid to any further positive tests as we get closer to the scheduled start of training camp.

NFL protocols for players testing positive during camp, the preseason and the regular season have yet to be fully detailed. They are expected to be laid out before players report this summer and the guidelines will likely be informed by the way sports leagues around the world have handled their own returns in recent weeks.

Ezekiel Elliott tested positive for COVID-19 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk