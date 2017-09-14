Ezekiel Elliott suspension: NFL pushes court to speed process

The NFL is eager to speed up the ongoing legal battle with Ezekiel Elliott.

The league on Wednesday requested that U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant make a decision by Thursday regarding its appeal of his injunction that blocked the Cowboys running back's six-game suspension or it would take the matter to the Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Friday.

"Now that this emergency stay request is fully briefed, Respondents would respectfully request that this Court rule on the request as expeditiously as possible," the NFL said in its response. "If this Court declines to grant relief, Respondents intend to seek a stay from the Court of Appeals and believe it is important to give the Court of Appeals the opportunity to act promptly.

"Accordingly, if this Court is unable to issue a decision by the end of the day tomorrow, Respondents intend to seek a stay of the PI Order from the Fifth Circuit on the morning of Friday, September 15, 2017, as the Rules contemplate."

The NFL filed an appeal with the Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Monday and additionally filed for an emergency stay of the injunction in an effort to speed up a federal appeals process that usually takes months to reach a resolution.





In the meantime, Elliott remains eligible to play for Dallas while the NFL and the NFL Players' Association continue fighting in the courts in the interest of establishing precedents for future disciplinary action.

Elliott, 22, recorded 24 carries for 104 rushing yards and added 36 yards receiving in the Cowboys' season-opening win over the Giants on Sunday night. He will suit up again Sunday against the Broncos in Denver barring any further setbacks.