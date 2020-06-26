Ezekiel Elliott sued by pool cleaner who claimed Elliott's dogs attacked her

Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott is being sued after a pool cleaner claimed she was attacked by Elliott’s dogs, according to TMZ.

Elliott, 24, is being sued after the woman said she was ambushed by Elliott’s dogs during a March pool cleaning. The woman said Elliott’s Rottweiler attacked first, dragging the woman by the arm. Elliott’s two bulldogs then bit at the woman’s legs, according to court documents.

The woman went to the emergency room following the attack. Two weeks later, she underwent surgery on her forearm, where Elliott’s Rottweiler allegedly bit the woman. The woman said it wasn’t the first time Elliott’s dogs attacked someone from the pool cleaning company. The woman is reportedly seeking over $200,000, but less than $1 million in damages, according to TMZ.

Frisco police confirmed to TMZ they responded to an incident at Elliott’s home on the date of the alleged attack. Police said no criminal charges were filed.

Elliott’s attorney said Elliott was not “negligent” with his dogs, and plans to fight the lawsuit.

Elliott discussed the upcoming NFL season in an interview with USA Today on Wednesday. He also talked about his battle with coronavirus. Elliott tested positive in June. He wasn’t happy that news went public. Elliott is the highest-profile NFL player to reveal a positive test.

