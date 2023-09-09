Ezekiel Elliott shows off chain with new Patriots number on it

New England Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott is making sure his bling represents his new team.

He got a reversible chain to represent the two numbers he has worn during his career. He wore the No. 21 when he was playing with the Dallas Cowboys, and now, he is wearing No. 15 with the Patriots.

This is certainly an impressive piece of jewelry, as Elliott looks to complement the New England backfield. He is coming off a season that saw him rush the football for 876 yards and 12 touchdowns last year. He has the potential to give New England a two-headed monster in the offensive backfield.

Ezekiel Elliott is now rocking a reversible chain featuring is current and previous NFL numbers. 💎#ForeverNE

(🎥: Instagram/gabriel_jeweler) pic.twitter.com/zALmCdgTfU — Sportsbook Review (@SBRReview) September 7, 2023

It remains to be seen how Elliott will fit into the Patriots’ offense. Let’s hope he shines as bright as his new chain.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire