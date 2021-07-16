Ezekiel Elliott Shared New Photos Showing Off His Jacked Physique

Dallas Cowboys fans are suddenly feeling more optimistic about a return to form next season for star running back Ezekiel Elliot.

Yesterday, the 25-year-old three-time Pro Bowler shared a series of new shirtless photographs and videos to his Instagram revealing his jacked physique. In recent months, Elliott has made a point of sharing clips showing off his impressive agility while performing practice drills, but the latest photos make it clear that he's also been spending plenty of time in the weight room. In the comments, everyone from Elliott’s teammate Dalton Schultz to pro bodybuilder Jason Poston praised the running back's gains.

The hard work seems to be translating onto the field, too: In an interview with The Athletic, Elliott's trainer Josh Hicks told reporter Jon Machota that Elliott is looking "way quicker, way more elusive, more fluent” than ever.

“I don’t think Zeke has ever worked like this in the offseason. I could be mistaken," Hicks said. "But me, personally, when it comes to my drills and what I do and how I do it, I know he hasn’t worked like this.” Earlier this offseason, quarterback Dak Prescott told the Dallas Morning News that Elliott also appeared to be in the best shape of his life. "Everybody’s seen the clips of him working out independently with his running back coach. His cuts, just how explosive he is," Prescott said.

Elliott, who led the NFL in rushing yards in 2016 and 2018, experienced what was widely regarded as a setback in 2020, with career lows in yards per carry, yards per reception, and rushing touchdowns. Those struggles, in fairness, could be blamed in part on a wave of injuries that included a season-ending ankle fracture sustained by Prescott in week five, as well as a depleted offensive line.

With a healthier supporting cast in place for 2021—and a stronger, faster running back with something to prove—things are looking up for the Cowboys.

