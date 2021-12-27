Ezekiel Elliott scores Cowboys’ fourth touchdown of the half
The Cowboys have 221 yards. They have a pick-six. They have three offensive touchdowns.
Dallas leads 28-7 with 10:34 remaining in the first half.
Ezekiel Elliott scored on an 11-yard run, his second touchdown of the night. He scored the team’s first touchdown on a 5-yard catch from Dak Prescott.
The Cowboys answered Washington’s touchdown drive with an eight-play, 75-yard drive.
Elliott has seven touches for 35 yards and two touchdowns.
Prescott is 16-of-17 for 181 yards and two touchdowns.
Ezekiel Elliott scores Cowboys’ fourth touchdown of the half originally appeared on Pro Football Talk