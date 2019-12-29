Ezekiel Elliott scores on 13-yard catch to give Cowboys 13-3 lead

The Cowboys’ star offensive players faced questions all week.

They kind of, sort of have answered Sunday.

Amari Cooper caught a 48-yard pass from Dak Prescott despite double coverage. That set up the Cowboys at the Washington 16. Two plays later, Prescott found Ezekiel Elliott for a 13-yard touchdown.

It has given the Cowboys a 13-3 lead with 11:01 remaining in the second quarter.

Prescott is 8-of-12 for 67 yards and the score.

Adrian Peterson has lost a fumble, and Case Keenum was picked off by Jaylon Smith, both of which led to Cowboys’ field goals.