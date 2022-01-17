Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott played through a knee injury for most of the 2021 season and he revealed the extent of the injury after Sunday’s 23-17 loss to the 49ers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Elliott told reporters at his press conference that he was playing through a partially torn posterior cruciate ligament. He added that he does not think he will need surgery to repair the injury this offseason.

Elliott ran 12 times for 31 yards on Sunday. He finished the regular season with 237 carries for 1,002 yards and 10 touchdowns. Tony Pollard got four carries and picked up 14 yards in his role as the No. 2 back against the 49ers.

Elliott has a guaranteed salary of $12.4 million for next season, which makes it likely that he’ll be back as Dallas tries to rebound from Sunday’s disappointment.

Ezekiel Elliott says he was playing through torn PCL originally appeared on Pro Football Talk