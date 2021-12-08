Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott went for an MRI on his injured knee after last Thursday’s win over the Saints and he told reporters on Wednesday that it brought back some good news.

Elliott said that it showed his knee is “healing up and going in the right direction” as he continues to play through the injury. Elliott has been steadfast about preferring to stay on the field and he said Wednesday that “playing on it is not making it worse.”

“It’s football, you’re never going to be 100 percent; might be 100 percent the first day of camp,” Elliott said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com. “It’s a tough game. But, yeah, I take a lot of pride in being out there. You are going have to drag me off the field.”

Elliott hasn’t topped 51 rushing yards in a game since the Week Seven bye and the Cowboys would welcome the same kind of progress on the field that the MRI found inside of Elliott’s knee.

Ezekiel Elliott says MRI showed his knee is improving originally appeared on Pro Football Talk