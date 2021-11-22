Ezekiel Elliott has been on the Cowboys’ practice report the past two weeks with a knee injury. The team listed him as limited in two practices and with full participation in four others.

The running back got his right leg twisted underneath him as he was rolled over by linebacker Willie Gay following a 2-yard reception in the first quarter. Elliott got up limping.

He missed a few plays before returning.

Although it appeared his ankle got the worst of it, Elliott said after the game he aggravated his knee injury.

“Just the same knee, the same knee injury I’ve been dealing with,” Elliott said, via quotes distributed by the team. “It’s feeling better, but I rolled up on it, and kind of hurt it. Overall, it’s definitely getting better.”

Elliott, though, had only 32 yards on nine carries and 36 yards on six catches. The Cowboys lost 19-9, failing to reach the end zone.

“It’s definitely frustrating for us, especially the way the defense played today,” Elliott said. “We just need to go out there and make more plays.”

Ezekiel Elliott says he aggravated his knee injury but won’t blame that on performance originally appeared on Pro Football Talk