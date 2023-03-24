Ezekiel Elliott reportedly considering signing with Bengals

Some reunions make a lot of sense, some don’t. In the case of former Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott, returning back to the Buckeye state would be … something. The former All-Pro and NFL rushing champion was released by the Dallas Cowboys in the offseason, so he’s looking for a chance with another team.

Elliott will no doubt get a shot to prove himself again at the game’s highest level, and it appears as though there’s at least a modest chance that he plays for one of the two NFL franchises in the same state he did his best work in college.

In fact, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cincinnati Bengals are on the very short list of teams Elliott is talking with about signing in free agency. The Bengals join the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets as three teams Elliott has narrowed his list to and there’s a good chance we could hear something soon.

Cowboys’ RB Ezekiel Elliott has narrowed down his options about where to play to the Eagles, Jets and Bengals, and he would like to make his decision about where to sign by the end of next week, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2023

Of course, Bengal fans would love to see Zeke back in the Buckeye state but it’s not a done deal yet. The fact that Cincinnati is being considered though has many fans giddy with excitement. As soon as the news drops on where Elliott will sign, we’ll bring it to you.

More!

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire