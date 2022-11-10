The Cowboys added tight end Jake Ferguson to the practice report Thursday. He was out with an illness.

The rest of the team’s report remained the same.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott, who returned to practice Wednesday, remained limited. He has a knee injury, but owner Jerry Jones said earlier this week he anticipates Elliott returning to game action this week.

Elliott missed the team’s last game, on Oct. 30 against the Bears after playing through a knee injury last season.

“There is no concern as far as his body function and mechanics and all of those things you look for when a player returns,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday, via Schuyler Dixon of the Associated Press. “We’ll just take it day to day. This will truly be a day to day. I think like anything, we’re in tune with what happened last year. It is a different injury, but it’s like anything. But we don’t want to get in the spot where he was last year.”

Elliott has 109 carries for 443 yards and four touchdowns while sharing time in the backfield with Tony Pollard this season. Pollard has 81 carries for 506 yards and five touchdowns.

Linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring) missed practice again Thursday.

Receiver Noah Brown (foot) and safety Donovan Wilson (tooth) remained limited.

Receiver Michael Gallup (chest), safety Malik Hooker (hamstring), linebacker Micah Parsons (shoulder), tight end Dalton Schultz (knee), receiver KaVontae Turpin (chest) and defensive end Sam Williams (knee) were full participants for the second consecutive day.

Ezekiel Elliott remains limited; Jake Ferguson out with illness originally appeared on Pro Football Talk