Ezekiel Elliott remains limited; DeMarcus Lawrence still out

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is “very optimistic” about returning to action this week. Owner Jerry Jones was optimistic about Elliott’s return for last week, too, but Elliott said he experienced discomfort after limited practices last week.

“I mean like I felt cool at practice, but it was just like those days after the work just tightness, sore, a lot of discomfort,” Elliott said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “So, we decided that it was just smart to give it one more week. Didn’t want to waste, let the weeks I took off early to go in vain and so yeah. . . .”

Elliott remained limited in Thursday’s practice.

Elliott, who will wear a brace when he returns, hyperextended his right knee in the Oct. 23 game against the Lions. He has missed the team’s two games since.

The Cowboys’ practice report Thursday was the same as Wednesday aside from the addition of defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna, who was out with an illness.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence again missed practice with his foot injury. Lawrence played only seven games last season because of a broken foot, and he injured his left foot in a Week 3 game against the Giants earlier this season.

Linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring) and cornerback Anthony Brown (concussion) were limited again Thursday.

