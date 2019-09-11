Ezekiel Elliott ready for more after getting his feet wet Sunday

Having missed all of training camp and the preseason in a contract holdout, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott had “tolerable” soreness after Sunday’s victory over the Giants. Now, he’s ready for more.

“I didn’t get a lot of reps — didn’t get close to the normal work load,” Elliott said Wednesday. “I had a couple of bruises, but I felt pretty fresh.

“I think I’m ready now for a normal workload. It just depends on how GB [running backs coach Gary Brown] and Kellen [Moore] and coach [Jason] Garrett are feeling on Sunday, but if they ask, I’ll be able to go out there and do it.”

In his first three seasons, Elliott averaged 55 snaps per game and averaged 25 touches per game. On Sunday, he got 14 touches in 37 snaps.

“Just getting as many full-speed football looks as you can,” Elliott said. “It’s kinda hard to simulate in practice, but I’m doing everything I can on my end to put myself in those football situations and get used to them.

“I think I could have been in there a little bit more. But we had a certain plan, and we’re going to keep taking steps toward it.”