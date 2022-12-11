Ezekiel Elliott reacts to Cowboys' close win vs. Texans in interview with Jane Slater
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott reacts to Cowboys' close win vs. Houston Texans in post-game interview with NFL Network's Jane Slater.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott reacts to Cowboys' close win vs. Houston Texans in post-game interview with NFL Network's Jane Slater.
#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes with another improbable pass against the #Broncos.
Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes was back at it again with another ridiculous touchdown against the Denver Broncos in Week 14.
Quinnen Williams has a chance to play next week
The Eagles dominated yet another team Sunday with a 48-22 romp over the Giants, and while they clinched a playoff spot this team should have its sights much higher. By Reuben Frank
Anyone inclined to defend the trade that sent Matthew Stafford to the Rams can point to the fact that L.A. won a Super Bowl in their first year with the long-time Lions quarterback. That doesn’t mean the overall deal for Stafford can’t be scrutinized. Yes, the Rams went all in. Repeatedly. Splashing the pot and [more]
Deebo Samuel's leg was rolled up on as he was tackled awkwardly on Sunday afternoon in San Francisco.
Here’s what happened when the NFL’s hottest team and the league’s worst team meet on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.
49ers general manager John Lynch spoke about what the team's scouts liked about Brock Purdy at Iowa State.
The Eagles steamrolled a fraudulent New York Giants team on Sunday for their 12th win of the season, clinching a playoff berth and reminding everyone that they're best team in the NFL. By Adam Hermann
The Vikings were 10-2, underdogs and lost.
Jared Goff threw TDs to 3 different WRs, the defense did enough and special teams executed a fake punt in Detroit Lions win over Minnesota Vikings
Robert Saleh vowed that Mike White will continue to start over Zach Wilson, even as White was en route to a hospital.
Jamie Gillan gave the Eagles excellent field position after this awful punt.
Scoring updates and analysis from Sunday's Cleveland Browns game at the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14 of the NFL regular season.
Detroit Lions game time, TV channel info, radio, score, live updates and analysis as they play the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 11 at Ford Field
Instant analysis after Browns vs. Bengals in Week 14.
The New York Giants were picked apart by the Philadelphia Eagles, 48-22, in Week 14, and here's how Twitter reacted throughout the game.
NFL Films producer Greg Cosell believes Brock Purdys skill set matches where he was taken in the 2022 NFL Draft.
San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel has been taken off the field on a cart after injuring his left knee on a running play. Samuel's leg buckled as he fumbled the ball on a carry late in the second quarter of San Francisco's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Samuel stayed down for a few minutes as he was tended to by the training staff before trying stand up.
Check out which players are leaving and which are joining the UCLA and USC football program via the transfer portal.