Ezekiel Elliott raves about experience so far with Patriots

Ezekiel Elliott's first week with the New England Patriots was a success.

The veteran running back has been eased into action since signing a one-year contract with the team on Aug. 14. Despite spending all of his seven-year NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, he's adjusting well to his new chapter in Foxboro.

"I was at home for a long time, so I thought I definitely should come in and be kind of an energizer boost," Elliott told reporters on Wednesday. "The transition has been good. I've been getting along with the team. Love the coaches, love the atmosphere, and love this program. Just having fun."

Elliott added that he believes he's a "good fit" for the Patriots with his play style. He's looking forward to forming a strong 1-2 punch with starting RB Rhamondre Stevenson.

"He's a back that has a similar running style as me, so I think we'll be able to complement each other very well," Elliott said.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones recently heaped praise on the three-time Pro Bowler for quickly making an impact in camp.

"He's a great leader. He's already bringing juice to the practices, and I love that about him," Jones told WEEI's "Jones and Mego" We definitely have a lot of stuff we want to work on together, but he's already working really hard in the playbook and everything."

Elliott didn't take the field in Saturday's preseason tilt with the Green Bay Packers. We could see him take a few snaps in Friday's preseason finale vs. the Tennessee Titans.

Pats-Titans is set for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff in Nashville.