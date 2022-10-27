Ezekiel Elliott out of practice again on Thursday

A report on Wednesday indicated Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will miss Sunday’s game against the Bears because of a knee injury and nothing will happen during Thursday’s practice to change that outlook.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said that Elliott will miss his second straight practice on Thursday with a knee sprain. The Cowboys will hold their final practice of the week on Friday and then issue injury designations for Sunday.

The Cowboys have a bye in Week Nine and the chance to give Elliott an extended period to heal is likely going to be part of the consideration for the team this week.

The presence of Tony Pollard as a capable running back to handle the lead role against Chicago should be another factor, although Elliott’s participation level suggests his health may be reason enough to sit this one out.

