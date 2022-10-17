Ezekiel Elliott’s performance in Cowboys’ loss to Eagles shouldn’t get lost in shuffle

Ezekiel Elliott isn’t used to either losing or performing poorly when it comes to his matchups with the Philadelphia Eagles. The seventh-year veteran averaged over 97 yards a game against the division rival and in games he had played in the Cowboys were a gaudy 8-2. But this matchup was clearly going to be one of the tougher challenges for the veteran and it started out rough for everyone on the Dallas sideline.

Initially, it felt as if there was no chance Dallas would come close to winning their Week 6 matchup. Down 20-0 nearing halftime against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, the Cowboys’ offense turned their gameplay around and decided to let the running game steady the ship. The traditional settling aspect, when things are going off script and the passing game isn’t working was once again summoned, and once again it answered the call. While the team would ultimately lose by two scores, the run game helped propel Dallas to a much more convincing effort, putting the club in position to steal a win, but one the other pieces ultimately couldn’t take advantage of.

Dallas has moved towards splitting reps amongst Elliott and Tony Pollard, typically riding the hot hand. While neither excelled, Pollard had five carries for 22 yards in the first half while Elliott tallied four times for 15. But on the Cowboys first drive of the second half they leaned on the run and their march downfield that started with Pollard shining was capped off by a vintage Elliott score.

Cowboys aren't done yet 🤠 Zeke gets in for the TD❗ (via @dallascowboys)pic.twitter.com/NpPAgIqRe1 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 17, 2022

After Pollard gained 18 yards on four carries, Elliott sealed the deal with back-to-back jaunts of six and 14 yards, the later ending in the score above.

After a second-straight defensive stop, Elliott got three carries for eight, six and six yards respectively. The latter gaining a clutch first down to keep the Dallas offense cruising downfield.

Ezekiel Elliott moves the chains pic.twitter.com/ep0IvKevIn — DIE-HARD 🦅 Fans (@Eaglesfans9) October 17, 2022

Dallas finished the drive with two more rushes from Elliott for 13 yards and a second-consecutive touchdown to close the gap to three points.

Even with the Eagles responding with a touchdown to push the lead to nine points, Elliott was still the man of the hour, getting back-to-back carries for another 13 yards. Unfortunately Rush’s third interception of the night would end the drive, and effectively end any realistic shot at completing the comeback.

Elliott finished the game with 13 carries for 81 yards, a score and one catch for another five yards that converted a third down. While these numbers won’t see his name get much attention nationally, he was a huge factor in the comeback effort on a day when the passing offense was struggling.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire