Ezekiel Elliott opens up on transition from Dallas to New England

Three-time Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott is preparing for a new life with the New England Patriots. He is getting used to his new surroundings, and that includes the cooler climate in New England.

Elliott signed a one-year deal with the Patriots on August 16, and he is expected to play the backup role to Rhamondre Stevenson. He will help New England jump-start a rushing attack that will be needed to keep pace with the other explosive offenses in the AFC East.

For now, Elliott is looking for a home in the area. He just hopes the inevitable snow will hold off for a little while longer, as he told A to Z Sports’ Sophie Weller.

“Still haven’t found a place to live or anything, but just as fast as I can, getting that all that together. …I’m just taking it day by day,” Elliott said. “Hopefully we got a couple more months before we get some snow.”

Snow is certainly a part of the New England climate. It’s also something that the Patriots have historically thrived in during postseason play.

Here’s to hoping Elliott is prepared for snow because he’s going to see plenty of it soon enough.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire