Ezekiel Elliott on OBJ: 'We want you in Dallas, you know all the stars shine brighter in Dallas'
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott after the win against the New York Giants in Week 12.
The Bengals may get one of their key receivers back for Sunday’s game against the Titans, but they will be without their starting running back. Via multiple reporters, head coach Zac Taylor said in his Friday press conference that Ja'Marr Chase (hip) is questionable and a game-time decision. But Joe Mixon (concussion) is out after [more]
When Mike White takes the field for the Jets on Sunday afternoon against the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium, he’ll be doing so for the first time this season.
While the legend of the Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons continues to grow, the Buffalo Bills won twice in five days at Detroit's Ford Field.
What led the officials to overturn Hunter Henry's touchdown catch in Patriots-Vikings? The media sought an explanation from the NFL after the game, and here's what the league came back with.
The Patriots were robbed of a touchdown against the Vikings because the NFL forgot about a 2018 rule change regarding what a catch is.
If the Pats fall short of the playoffs, Thanksgiving night in Minnesota will be a big reason why. As Phil Perry writes, Bill Belichick's team was undone by a series of inexplicable mistakes that popped up at the most inopportune times.
The way Jimmy Garoppolo is playing, the 49ers must be tempted to re-sign him. Right?
If anyone knows the frustration of an overturned touchdown grab, it's Dez Bryant. The former NFL wideout didn't hold back from sharing his thoughts on Hunter Henry's overturned TD in the Patriots' loss to the Vikings.
After being evaluated for two concussions in three weeks, as well as a neck issue suffered against New Orleans, Matthew Stafford will miss the game against Kansas City.
The Patriots tight end nearly had his second TD of the game.
The New York Giants fell to the Dallas Cowboys, 28-20, in Week 12 and here's some of what we learned from that loss.
The Cowboys' tight ends came up with a TD celebration that could draw a fine; Dak Prescott told them they would get help if it happens. | From @ToddBrock24f7
The Carolina Panthers will start Sam Darnold at quarterback against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Darnold took the full first-team workload for the first time on Wednesday.
There are no morale victories in the NFL. But something felt different about the Detroit Lions’ 28-25 Thanksgiving loss to the Buffalo Bills.
If the 49ers truly do want to sign free agent Odell Beckham Jr., it would be in their best interest to get their name on his list -- and quickly.
En route to blowing out the Clippers, Andrew Wiggins had a game to remember.
Here's who Kyrie Irving says is the best shooter in the world right now
The Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals square off in a rematch from last year's AFC Divisional Round. Here's The Tennessean's prediction.
Married UFC fighters Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington announced that they're expecting their first baby together in 2023.
Four hours before the Vikings' Thanksgiving night game against the Patriots, Kevin O'Connell walked into the home locker room at U.S. Bank Stadium and was stunned at how many players were already in the building. The team had absorbed its worst loss ever in Minneapolis four days earlier; the Thursday night game presented the Vikings an opportunity to quickly expunge that 37-point defeat ...