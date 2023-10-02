Ezekiel Elliott has mostly forgettable day in his return to Dallas

Ezekiel Elliott has a lot of memories playing in AT&T Stadium in his seven seasons with the Cowboys. He would rather forget his first game against his former team.

“I wish it was a better outcome. Great to see the Dallas fans. Probably all I got to say about that," Elliott said.

The Patriots lost 38-3, the worst loss in Bill Belichick's career, and Elliott had little to show for his efforts. He had six carries for 16 yards and two catches for 6 yards.

“We've just got to take care of the ball. We have to take care of the ball better," Elliott said of the Patriots, who had three turnovers, all by Mac Jones. "I think that is everything. I think we had some momentum early in the game. We were moving the ball well. Just got to be more disciplined, and, ball security.”

Elliott rushed for 8,262 yards and 68 touchdowns in his time with the Cowboys, the third-most rushing yards and third-most rushing touchdowns in team history behind only Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett.

The Cowboys paid tribute to Elliott with a highlight video pregame as Cowboys fans gave him a standing ovation. It was the only highlight for Elliott in his homecoming.

"I honestly wasn't too emotional," Elliott said. "I was locked in and focused on the game ahead."