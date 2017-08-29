Ezekiel Elliott, Martavis Bryant, Andrew Luck, Leonard Fournette among suspended, injured players affecting fantasy football rankings

As fantasy football drafts (and Week 1) inch closer and closer, fantasy owners await updates on the status of several big-name players, including suspended guys like Ezekiel Elliott and Martavis Bryant and injured players like Andrew Luck and Leonard Fournette. Figuring out just where to slot these players in your rankings (and which sleepers to target if they miss time) is crucial at this point in the preseason.

We've rounded up the latest information on these players and more so your cheat sheet is prepared heading into your fantasy football draft.

Ezekiel Elliott appeal and suspension update





Per report, Mike Florio from ProFootballTalk said that Elliott's appeal will likely go to court and that he has a "very good chance" to play Week 1. Elliott's case was heard on Tuesday morning, and the decision isn't expected until the following week. Florio believes Elliott will take the case to court to file an injunction, which would allow him to play until the legal situation settles everything.

The knee-jerk reaction is that this means Elliott will be available for the beginning of the season, thus pushing him back into the top five among all fantasy players. However, this is not so much the case. Instead, this may mean he misses the latter half of the season, maybe even the fantasy playoffs. This story is far from over, and it's best to continue monitoring the situation as your draft approaches.

In other news, Elliott played in first preseason action last weekend, rushing six times for 18 yards and catching two passes for six yards. He looked fresh and ready to go, and as of right now -- with Elliott suspended six games -- we have him as the No. 19 RB.





Andrew Luck Injury Update: Unlikely to play in Week 1





Another day, another sign of Luck not playing in the regular season opener. On Monday, one Colts beat reporter said it will have to take a "miraculous turn of events" for Luck to start, and on Tuesday, head coach Chuck Pagano said "We're moving forward with the guys we have and the guys who are practicing."

Luck is still on the PUP list, and he hasn't practiced with the team since last year. Coming off shoulder surgery, it would be a tough task for Luck to be game-ready in less than two weeks and barely any practices. He'll almost certainly miss Week 1, if not one or two more games after. If you draft Luck, be sure to draft another QB to cover him when he comes back.





Will Martavis Bryant play in Week 1?





Bryant continues to play and play well in preseason action as he waits to hear a verdict on his reinstatement to the league. In Week 3 of the preseason, Bryant collected five catches on six targets for 23 yards. In Week 2, he caught two of three targets for 20 yards.

Bryant was suspended for all of 2016 for violating the league's substance abuse policy, and he was cleared to participate in preseason action earlier in August. It's been widely expected that he will be cleared in time for Week 1, but he and everyone else in fantasy are still waiting for a decision on his reinstatement. He's our No. 25 WR.

Leonard Fournette injury update





Fournette has been out for nearly two weeks, battling a foot injury on the same foot that plagued him for much of the 2016 season while at LSU. On Monday, he was seen ramping up his practice reps, and even said he wants to play in the Jags fourth preseason game. Jags coach Doug Marrone said he's "confident" that Fournette will be on the field for Week 1.

These are all great signs that his foot injury won't affect him once the season starts. He sits as a borderline-RB1 right now.





Will Jordan Matthews play in Week 1?





Bills' coach Sean McDermott told reporters he is "cautiously optimistic" that Matthews will return for the regular season opener.

After being traded from the Eagles, Matthews suffered a chip fracture in his sternum 15 minutes into his first practice with the Bills and hasn't seen the field since. If Matthews misses any time, rookie Zay Jones will be the likely benefactor, but it appears Matthews shouldn't miss more than one game. We see him as a WR3 with more upside in PPR leagues.

