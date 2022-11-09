Ezekiel Elliott limited in his return to practice

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott returned to practice Wednesday. His knee injury limited him.

Elliott missed the team’s last game, on Oct. 30 against the Bears, but owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday the team anticipates Elliott playing this week against the Packers.

Elliott, though, said he will wait and see how the week goes before declaring himself ready to return to game action.

“I’m not sure if I’m ready to go,” he said, via Schuyler Dixon of the Associated Press. “I just need to get some more reps just to see where I’m at.”

Elliott is wearing a knee brace for protection.

“It has limitations just so it can keep that knee secure,” Elliott said. “I mean the biggest thing is keeping it secure, keeping it locked in and just preventing anymore hyperextensions or anymore weird movements.”

Elliott has 109 carries for 443 yards and four touchdowns while sharing time in the backfield with Tony Pollard this season. Pollard has 81 carries for 506 yards and five touchdowns.

Linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring) was the only Cowboys player out of practice.

Receiver Noah Brown (foot) and safety Donovan Wilson (tooth) were limited.

Receiver Michael Gallup (chest), safety Malik Hooker (hamstring), linebacker Micah Parsons (shoulder), tight end Dalton Schultz (knee), receiver KaVontae Turpin (chest) and defensive end Sam Williams (knee) were full participants.

