Ezekiel Elliott likes the importance of running backs to the Patriots offense

The NFL's valuation of running backs has been a frequent talking point this offseason and most of the focus has been on team's putting less importance on paying players at the position.

Ezekiel Elliott's experience as a free agent didn't do much to push back at that feeling. Elliott was released by the Cowboys early in the offseason, but he didn't find a place to play until signing with the Patriots earlier this month and the compensation in his deal won't make anyone think that the tides are turning at the position.

While the Patriots may not be putting more financial value on running backs than other teams, Elliott said that he thinks the team's offensive system puts them front and center when he was asked what attracted him to the team.

"The importance of the back in this offense," Elliott said in an interview with the team's website. "This is definitely a team that wants to run the ball and wants to be balanced."

It remains to be seen how Elliott and Rhamondre Stevenson will fit together, but Patriots history has shown they have plenty of room for multiple backs to make an impact and it won't be long before we find out what Elliott brings to his new team.