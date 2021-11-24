Ezekiel Elliott on his knee injury: I’m tough; I can play through it

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott went on the practice report in Week 10 with a knee injury. He has had three limited practices and five full practices since but hasn’t had a designation and hasn’t missed a start.

“It’s all right,” Elliott said Tuesday, via David Helman of the team website. “I mean, it’s sore, but it’s been sore. I would say it doesn’t feel any different than it did this time last week. So I mean, I warm up with [Cowboys director of rehab] Britt [Brown]. I’m going to continue to get my treatments, go see my PT, just do what I can to get ready for the game.”

Elliott aggravated the injury Sunday when his right leg twisted underneath him as he was rolled over by Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay following a 2-yard reception in the first quarter. Elliott got up limping.

He played 46 of 67 offensive snaps.

“I’d say it’s gotten better,” Elliott said. “Obviously, if I land on it or I get twisted up and tangled, I’m going to get some pain there. But it’s more temporary pain. It’s kind of like how you stub your toe, and you have to walk it off. That’s kind of what it’s like.

“I just landed on it [against the Chiefs], twisted up a little bit. Just kind of had to walk it off, run it off, and it calmed down.”

Elliott had a full practice Tuesday, and he will play Thursday.

“It’s football. You get hurt,” Elliott said. “You’re not going to be 100 percent. I’m tough. I can play through it.”

