Ezekiel Elliott on Jason Garrett: Change is hard, but sometimes good

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has only played for one head coach in the NFL, but that will change when the team gets back to work later this year.

Jason Garrett is out and Mike McCarthy is in, which means Elliott is one of many Cowboys players that will have to adjust to a new voice in front of the team. Speaking from the Pro Bowl, Elliott admitted to uncertainty about how things will play out under new leadership.

“I think it will be weird, something that I’m not used to,” Elliott said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “But change is hard, but sometimes good. Sometimes you need change. We’ll see what we have going for us.”

McCarthy said the Cowboys “clearly understand what we have here and how we could build off of” what Elliott provides the offense after getting the job. That may help explain why the running back said he had a good talk with McCarthy earlier this month, but it will be some time before coach and player will be able to really start working on making the transition to new management as smooth as possible.