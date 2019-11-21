Ezekiel Elliott isn’t worried about his stats, only wins

Ezekiel Elliott gained 47 yards in Week 10. He gained 45 yards in Week 11.

It’s the second-fewest rushing yards he ever has had in back-to-back games in his four-year career.

“I think you do have to be patient,” the Cowboys running back said Wednesday. “You can’t get too worried about it. You can’t play outside of your game. You can’t pay outside of this scheme, trying to force something. You have to let the game come to you. That is most important.”

The Cowboys rank first in total offense, including first in passing offense. Elliott’s 833 rushing yards rank only eighth, 266 behind league-leader Christian McCaffrey.

After averaging 101.2 yards per game in his first three seasons, while winning two rushing titles, Elliott is averaging 83.3 rushing yards per game.

He also is on pace for the second-fewest receiving yards in his career.

Elliott isn’t sweating it.

“As long as the offense is rolling, it’s good,” he said. “I’m not really focused on the total or anything. We know we’ve got some work to do on the run game. Week in and week out, we’re going to attack that, and we’re going to get better in the run game. But as long as the offense is rolling and we’re scoring 35 points, that’s great in the NFL.”