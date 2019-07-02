Ezekiel Elliott: I need to work harder to avoid “compromised situations”

Josh Alper
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday to discuss an incident at a Las Vegas music festival earlier this offseason.

Elliott had a confrontation with security guard Kyle Johnson, who said that Elliott shoved him. Elliott was briefly handcuffed, but criminal charges were not filed. Johnson requested a “sincere apology” from Elliott and Goodell sought a conversation as part of a process examining if Elliott, who served a six-game suspension in 2017, violated the Personal Conduct Policy.

Elliott posted a message on Twitter after the meeting that included both an apology and a rundown of what he said he and Goodell discussed on Tuesday.

“Earlier today, I met with the Commissioner to share with him what occurred in Las Vegas and what I have learned from that incident. I’ve worked hard to make better decisions and to live up to the high standards that are expected of me.

I failed to do that here and I made a poor decision. I apologized to Kyle Johnson at the time and I meant it.

I need to work harder to ensure I do not put myself in compromised situations in the future. I am rededicating myself to use all of the resources that the league has made available. But in the end, it is up to me and I am determined not to be in this position again.”

Elliott is expected at training camp with the Cowboys later this month.

