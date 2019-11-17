Ezekiel Elliott fumble leads to Lions touchdown

The Cowboys drafted Bo Scarbrough in the seventh round last year hoping he might back up Ezekiel Elliott. He didn’t win the job.

Scarbrough has bounced around the league since.

He made his NFL debut and scored against the team that drafted him following a fumble by Elliott.

The Cowboys opened the day minus-three in turnover ratio in the first quarter this season. They didn’t wait long to add to that total.

On the second play from scrimmage, Elliott fumbled with linebacker Jarrad Davis forcing it and recovering it at the Dallas 28. The Lions had only one takeaway in the last four games.

The Lions had only two rushing touchdowns this season, and only one in the past five games.

Scarbrough changed that.

On the Lions’ five-play drive, the former Alabama back carried it three times for 12 yards, including a 5-yard score.

So the Cowboys again have dug a first-quarter hole, something they have consistently done all season.