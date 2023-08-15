Ezekiel Elliott finds home with new NFL team

Former Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott has been sitting at home looking for a new opportunity after being released by the Dallas Cowboys earlier this year. As time has ticked away and gotten closer to the season, you had to wonder if he’d get a chance to get back on the field.

On Monday, Zeke found his new home, and did so under Bill Belichick in New England according to multiple reports. It’ll be just a one-year deal worth up to $6 million that includes a $1 million signing bonus.

And what may excite Ohio State fans about this move other than seeing the former OSU star on the field again, is the fact that he’s going back to wearing No. 15, the same number he wore in Columbus.

Compensation update: Zeke Elliott’s one-year deal with the Patriots includes a $3 million base salary, a $1 million signing bonus and can be worth up to $6 million with incentives. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 14, 2023

Elliot is in need of a bounce back year. He’s steadily lost carries and has appeared to decline in health and his abilities after once being arguably the best running back in the league, leading all NFL rushers in yards in both both 2016 and 2018.

During his seven years in Dallas, Elliott amassed 8,262 yards and 68 touchdowns and had 305 catches for 2,336 yards and 12 touchdowns. He won’t be the No. 1 back in New England barring a major shakeup or injuries, and will most likely spell Rhamondre Stevenson when called upon.

It will be very interesting to see how Elliott acclimates himself in New England and if he can find something close to his Pro Bowl form.

An offer for Buckeyes fans

For the best local Columbus news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Columbus Dispatch.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire