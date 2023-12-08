Advertisement

Ezekiel Elliott: “I feel so good” after getting 29 touches in win vs. Steelers

Ezekiel Elliott reacts to the Patriots' 21-18 win vs. the Steelers. The running back, who finished with 140 total yards and a receiving touchdown on 29 touches, says this is probably the best he's ever felt physically this late in the season.

