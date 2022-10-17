Ezekiel Elliott draws Cowboys within 20-10 as C.J. Gardner-Johnson leaves with hand injury

The momentum appears to have turned . . . at least for the moment.

Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson injured his left hand while trying to rip the ball from Cowboys running back Tony Pollard with 11:20 remaining in the third quarter. He immediately indicated he was injured and appeared in a lot of pain.

K'Von Wallace replaced Gardner-Johnson, who is in the training room and questionable to return.

The Cowboys finished off the nine-play, 79-yard drive, their first possession of the second half, with a 14-yard touchdown run by Ezekiel Elliott. It’s drawn Dallas to within 20-10 after the Cowboys trailed 20-0.

The Cowboys got on the board with a Brett Maher field goal with 29 seconds left before the half. They then held the Eagles to four plays and 15 yards, resulting in a punt, to open the second half.

