Ezekiel Elliott: We’re the Dallas Football Cowboys; we stand for the anthem

The Cowboys have 90 players on their roster. You could interview all 90, and none would have anything negative to say about owner Jerry Jones’ national anthem policy.

Most are either looking to make the roster or seeking a next contract.

Realistically, only two Cowboys’ opinions matter, and Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott both support Jones’ edict that the Cowboys stand for the anthem “toes on the line.”

“Us as a team, we chose to stand together for the national anthem,” Elliott said. “It was our decision. I think it just shows our culture. It shows that we have unity. We’re going to stand as one. That’s not knocking anyone else who may choose to kneel during the national anthem. But we’re the Dallas Football Cowboys, America’s Team. We stand for the national anthem.”

Elliott was asked about executive vice president Stephen Jones’ suggestion that the Cowboys will cut players who violate the team’s anthem policy.

“Who is inferring? You or him? He said it? Next. I’m good,” Elliott said.

Prescott was outspoken in his comments about the anthem Friday, asking for a “next step” that involved “action” to combat social injustice rather than players taking a knee.

The Cowboys are one of the few teams never to have had a player protest during the national anthem.