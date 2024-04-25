Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys meet about potential reunion: report

Is a reunion in the works between Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys?

Reports from NFL Network say the Cowboys and Elliott's agent met on Wednesday to talk about a potential return to the team that drafted him.

Elliott, who was released by the Cowboys last March, after 8 seasons with the franchise.

The 28-year-old back led the New England Patriots with 642 rushing yards, but only averaged 3.5 yards per carry.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 31: Ezekiel Elliott #15 of the New England Patriots looks on after a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Elliott finished with 3 rushing touchdowns and had 51 catches for 313 yards.

Zeke was drafted 4th overall by the Cowboys in the 2016 draft.

The Cowboys are expected to take a running back at some point during the NFL Draft.

The Dallas running back room currently includes new signer Royce Freeman, Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn.