The NFL fined two more Cowboys players for their Salvation Army kettle celebrations. Quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott each were docked $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Elliott jumped in one of the giant red kettles in the back of the end zone after a 4-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter of a blowout win over the Colts. Prescott then stood outside and cranked an imaginary handle as Elliott popped up and down in their “Zeke-in-the-box” celebration.

Officials did not throw a flag.

The team’s four tight ends did a Whac-a-Mole celebration in the kettle a week earlier. They also were not penalized but were fined.

The six players have lost a total of $53,616 for their kettle celebrations.

Elliott toured a Salvation Army warehouse this week, presenting a $50,000 check while there. He has asked followers to give $21 donations to match his jersey number. You can give here.

Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott each fined $13,261 for their Salvation Army kettle celebration originally appeared on Pro Football Talk