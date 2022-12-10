Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott each fined $13,261 for their Salvation Army kettle celebration
The NFL fined two more Cowboys players for their Salvation Army kettle celebrations. Quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott each were docked $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Elliott jumped in one of the giant red kettles in the back of the end zone after a 4-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter of a blowout win over the Colts. Prescott then stood outside and cranked an imaginary handle as Elliott popped up and down in their “Zeke-in-the-box” celebration.
Officials did not throw a flag.
The team’s four tight ends did a Whac-a-Mole celebration in the kettle a week earlier. They also were not penalized but were fined.
The six players have lost a total of $53,616 for their kettle celebrations.
Elliott toured a Salvation Army warehouse this week, presenting a $50,000 check while there. He has asked followers to give $21 donations to match his jersey number. You can give here.
