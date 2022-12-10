Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott fined $13K apiece for latest red kettle celebration

For the second week in a row, multiple Cowboys players have drawn monetary fines from the league for using AT&T Stadium’s Salvation Army kettle as a touchdown celebration prop.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott and quarterback Dak Prescott were hit this time, for their stunt during last Sunday’s fourth-quarter explosion of points against Indianapolis.

The NFL fined both players $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct, just a week after the Cowboys’ four tight ends were fined a grand total of $27,094 for playing Whac-A-Mole in the signature kettle after a touchdown on Thanksgiving Day.

They knew it was coming but the Salvation Army kettle celebration last week against the Colts cost Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott $13,261 apiece in fines from the NFL. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 10, 2022

In the Week 13 win, Elliott scored on a four-yard end-zone plunge and proceeded to race to the kettle, motioning for Prescott to follow him. Elliott jumped into the kettle and hid as Prescott stood outside and cranked an imaginary handle. Then Elliott rose up like a jack-in-the-box and performed his customary “Feed Me” pantomime.

The celebration- like the tight ends’ Whac-A-Mole game previously- failed to draw a penalty flag during the game.

Ezekiel Elliott to the Kettle again! pic.twitter.com/g7xc9QDmdl — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) December 5, 2022

“I just had to come up with something to try to top the guys from last week,” Elliott told reporters following the 54-19 win. “I don’t know if we did. It’s kind of hard to beat the Whac-A-Mole.”

But Elliott continued to call attention to the charity over the next few days. The two-time rushing champ visited a Salvation Army warehouse on Wednesday to see the holiday gift-giving operation in action and presented a $50,000 check to help out.

The seventh-year veteran also took to Twitter, asking his followers to give by making their own $21 donations to match his jersey number.

“This is phenomenal,” a spokesperson said of Elliott’s contributions and celebrations, which started in his rookie season. “When he jumps into the kettle, people write us checks. It’s unbelievable. I don’t think he could have imagined in 2016 the ripple effect of this.”

Elliott explained that whether it’s through giving his own time on days off, encouraging fans to chip in themselves, using the recognizable red kettle during games to spotlight the organization’s holiday presence… or getting fined by the league for doing so, he’s happy to make the Salvation Army the star of the season.

“Definitely,” he said this week. “The things that The Salvation Army does around this community can’t be matched. Anytime we can bring awareness, anytime we can help them out, it means a lot.”

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire