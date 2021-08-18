Ezekiel Elliott: Cowboys want to be the No. 1 offense in the NFL

After the five games Dak Prescott played last season, the Cowboys ranked first in total offense. Prescott led the league in passing yards with 1,856. They ranked third in points scored.

The Cowboys ended the season ranked 14th in total offense, including eighth in passing yards, and 20th in points after losing Prescott to a season-ending ankle injury.

With Prescott back, the Cowboys again have lofty offensive goals.

“In our first meeting, coach Kellen [Moore] said our No. 1 goal this year is to be the No. 1 offense,” running back Ezekiel Elliott said, via Schuyler Dixon of The Associated Press.

The problem for the Cowboys is they have yet to have their entire starting offensive unit practice together. Receiver Amari Cooper missed the Oxnard portion of training camp while working his way back from ankle surgery, and Prescott missed a chunk of work with a sore shoulder.

Prescott isn’t likely to play in the preseason. So his first action since Oct. 11 likely comes in the season opener against the Buccaneers on Sept. 9.

“Yeah, we haven’t played together in a while,” Elliott said. “We have a lot of veteran pieces and a lot of guys who have played a lot of football. So it does suck we are not able to practice all together right now, but we will pick up when he gets back. It’s definitely exciting to see him back out there throwing in practice, kind of easing himself back into drills.”

