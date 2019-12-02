Ezekiel Elliott: Cowboys are angry about where we are

The Cowboys lost last Thursday, but they still have reason to feel thankful for their place in the NFL world.

A 6-6 record would make them an also-ran in the NFC in any division other than the NFC East, but sharing space with Philadelphia, Washington and the Giants has its benefits. The Cowboys remain in first place despite two straight losses and 12 games of frustration.

Thankful wasn’t the emotion of the day in Dallas on Sunday, however. Running back Ezekiel Elliott said practice was chippy because the team is unhappy about where they stand with four weeks to go in the regular season.

“Yeah, angry. Angry we’re not where we expected ourselves to be,” Elliott said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Just angry that things haven’t been going the way we want them to go. We’ve got to channel that the right way. Come in like we did today, go to work and trust the process, go out there and play better football.”

The Cowboys will get a chance to take their anger to the field against the Bears on Thursday in a matchup of teams that haven’t seen 2019 turn out the way they hoped.