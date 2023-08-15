Ezekiel Elliott contract details will say plenty

Four years ago, running back Ezekiel Elliott parlayed a training-camp holdout into a massive deal with the Cowboys. On Tuesday morning, he'll sign a one-year deal with the Patriots.

The details will reveal plenty about where he currently fits in the broader NFL ecosystem.

Elliott's contract reportedly is worth "up to $6 million." With no reporting on the base value of the contract, "up to" is doing a lot of work.

Soon, we'll have the full contractual elements. Signing bonus, if any. Other guarantees, if any. Base salary. Per-game roster bonuses.

What will the base package be? What will he have to do to reach the maximum value?

Elliott was one of the best running backs in football, early in his career. For the Patriots, he'll likely be a role player whose specific tasks are shaped by the game plan devised for a given defense. He can run effectively between the tackles, and the Patriots like to have a short-yardage sledgehammer like that around.

How much they truly value Elliott will be known once we have the truth on what Elliott will make, and what it will take to get "up to $6 million."