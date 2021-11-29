Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott said on Sunday that he wants to manage his knee injury rather than miss time because of it and that looks like the route they’re going to take in Dallas this week.

Elliott was a full participant in Monday’s practice and that suggests he’s fully on track to play against the Saints on Thursday. Elliott has been dealing with the knee injury for several weeks and has carried the ball just 18 times over the last two games.

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was also a full participant on Monday. Lamb did not clear the concussion protocol in time to play on Thanksgiving, but he is set to return to action against the Saints.

Defensive end Tarell Basham (chest) was a limited participant in practice and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (ankle) was the only player out of practice altogether.

Ezekiel Elliott, CeeDee Lamb fully participated in Monday’s practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk